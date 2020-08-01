Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 122.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ opened at $386.61 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.86.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $8,448,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

