Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,537 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $870,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $7,336,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $2,616,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

