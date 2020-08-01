Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 15,118 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.20% of Itron worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,984,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Itron by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,028,000 after acquiring an additional 274,466 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Itron by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 420,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Itron by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 203,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Itron by 417.7% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 248,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 200,489 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $419,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $107,277.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,744 shares of company stock valued at $380,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Itron stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

