Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 13,500 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pinduoduo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pinduoduo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 25th. CLSA raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. China International Capital cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Shares of PDD opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pinduoduo Inc has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

