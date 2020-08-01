Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 264,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

