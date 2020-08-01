Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,179 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 370,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 460,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 386.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 109,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 86,603 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of RGA opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

