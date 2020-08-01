Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 38,374 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 120.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,374 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after buying an additional 422,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after buying an additional 2,258,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,111,000 after buying an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,922,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $163,876,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.