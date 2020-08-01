Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 38,374 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 120.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,374 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after buying an additional 422,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after buying an additional 2,258,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,111,000 after buying an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,922,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $163,876,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BAH opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.22.
In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
