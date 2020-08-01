Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,939 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.6% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,884.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,314.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,522.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.