Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.05.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $3,680,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at $79,367,995.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,594 shares of company stock worth $11,218,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 12.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 99.6% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 9,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

