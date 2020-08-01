Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.86.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total value of $238,902.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $280.75 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $287.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.