Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.09 ($69.76).

FRA ZAL opened at €61.24 ($68.81) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company has a fifty day moving average of €64.21 and a 200-day moving average of €49.64.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

