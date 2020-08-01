Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) to “Strong-Buy”

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a market cap of $245.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.41. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

