Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chart Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.