Zacks Investment Research Lowers SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

