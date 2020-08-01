Zacks Investment Research Lowers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. S&P Equity Research decreased their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 64.46%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale bought 50,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Essent Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.