Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Sell

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of ARLP opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 46,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $185,735.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at $185,735.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 501,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,402,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 846,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.