Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Sell

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,838,000 after buying an additional 166,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 198,692 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,102,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after buying an additional 245,339 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 163,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 964,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

