Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

In other news, Director John S. Moody acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,680.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $319,792. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $24,567,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $6,778,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 348,780 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

