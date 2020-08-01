Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 222,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMI opened at $5.53 on Monday. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

