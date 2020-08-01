Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. Barings BDC also posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

BBDC stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $367.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger W. Crandall acquired 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $99,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,277.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $276,678. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

