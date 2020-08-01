Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Casa Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 52,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

