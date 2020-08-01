Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $68,476,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,420,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 1,711,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,849,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after buying an additional 811,573 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

