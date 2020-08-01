Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.66

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $14.52. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 2,941 shares.

YAMHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Yamaha Motor in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

