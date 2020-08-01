Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xerox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. Xerox has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

