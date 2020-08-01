Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $39.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $35,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,466 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 586,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 242,159 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

