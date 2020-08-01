Xebec Adsorption Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, M Partners Forecasts (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) – Research analysts at M Partners dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.81 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XBC. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a PE ratio of 545.00.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

