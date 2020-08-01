Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. M Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.00.

Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of 545.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.27.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.81 million.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

