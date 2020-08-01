WSFS Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million.

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

