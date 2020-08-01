Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Down 34.8% in July

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 432,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,315,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. WPP has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

