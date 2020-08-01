Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Up 26.8% in July

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 442,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of WOR opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

