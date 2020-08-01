World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $57.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WWE. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

WWE stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,018,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $56,759,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,587,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 245.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 293,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $20,388,000. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

