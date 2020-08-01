Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Workday worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $8,716,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $180.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.58. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

