WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 113,970 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of PG stock opened at $131.12 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

