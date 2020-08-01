Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,980 ($48.98) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($38.15) to GBX 3,300 ($40.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,410 ($41.96) to GBX 4,005 ($49.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,309 ($53.03) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,808.08 ($46.86).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,216 ($39.58) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 32.94 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,526 ($55.70). The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,346.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,300.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

