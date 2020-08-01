Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 4,200

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($49.22) to GBX 4,200 ($51.69) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,005 ($49.29) to GBX 4,143 ($50.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($38.15) to GBX 3,300 ($40.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,800 ($46.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,700 ($57.84) to GBX 4,150 ($51.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,808.08 ($46.86).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,216 ($39.58) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 32.94 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,526 ($55.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,346.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,300.45.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

