Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,419 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth about $172,238,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 11,669.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 746,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,864,000 after purchasing an additional 740,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,983,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,955,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.90 and its 200-day moving average is $195.54.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.