William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRO. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

BRO stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 99.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

