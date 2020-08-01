William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report released on Monday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $702.49 million, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 210.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

