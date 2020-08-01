Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

