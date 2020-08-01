Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 175,123 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $27.81 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.