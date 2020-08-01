West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Update

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 915,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,164,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $268.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $273.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.94 and a 200-day moving average of $185.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

