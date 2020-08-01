Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $44.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock worth $579,823,515. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after purchasing an additional 438,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

