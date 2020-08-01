Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of JBT opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $123.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.61.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

