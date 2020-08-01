Wells Fargo & Co Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $80.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,084.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

