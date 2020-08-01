Wells Fargo & Co Raises RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $93.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.38.

RPM International stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. RPM International has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after purchasing an additional 281,172 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 715,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.1% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

