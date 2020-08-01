Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,110,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 36,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

