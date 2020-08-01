Wells Fargo & Co Increases Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $90.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 180.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

