Wedbush Weighs in on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for M.D.C. in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

MDC stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,849,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,241,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 284.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 305,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,810.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,940,239.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

