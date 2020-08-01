Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 826,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
In related news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes purchased 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,812.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,644,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 110,757 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,063 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,327,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,294,000 after acquiring an additional 188,058 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,679,000 after acquiring an additional 109,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,422,000 after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.
WBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.