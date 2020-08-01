Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 428 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after purchasing an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $265.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.53. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $269.07. The firm has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.